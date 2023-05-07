Brainstorming on ‘Shared future: Youth in democracy, governance’ at GBPSSI

To highlight the power of youth in the areas of democracy and governance, Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI) in collaboration with the union ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Research and Information System for Developing Countries is going to conduct a brainstorming workshop at GBPSSI campus on Monday. GBPSSI campus in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

The brainstorming workshop is part of activities of Youth20 engagement group under the overall framework of G20, stated GBPSSI officials.

GBPSSI director Prof Badri Narayan will deliver inaugural speech while Praveen Patel, MLA, Phulpur will address the gathering as special guest, they added.

The brainstorming session will focus on “Youth participation in legislation and policy making”, “Institutionalisation leadership and governance training”, and “Youth involvement in community governance.

“Young politicians, entrepreneurs, students and scholars from Prayagraj will attend the event. Insights from the session will be captured in a rapporteur report which will be shared with Youth20 secretariat,” said Prof Narayan.

Youth 20 (Y20) is an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries to be able to have dialogue with each other. Y20 encourages youth as future leaders to raise awareness on global issues, exchange ideas, argue, negotiate, and reach consensus.