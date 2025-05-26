Mumbai: Four men were arrested by the police on Saturday for operating a fake call centre in Mira road. The accused were allegedly defrauding customers of an e-commerce company from the United States, flagging unauthorised activities in their e-commerce accounts and asking them to purchase gift cards in order to resolve the issue. The gift cards were then availed by the accused. Fake call centre busted in Mira road, four arrested

The Kashigaon police said they received a tip-off from a local activist about the fake call centre being operated in a flat on the 17th floor of the Tayera Hills building in Mira Road. On raiding the premises, the police verified that the call centre was fake after the accused couldn’t show the license. According to the police, the accused and their employees falsely claimed themselves as representatives of the e-commerce company to its customers in the United States.

The police said that the four accused were arrested but their employees were not arrested as they were unaware of the con. The police seized laptops, mobiles, routers, and various softwares and applications from the call centre.

According to the police, the e-commerce company’s customers in the US were called and informed about some unauthorised activity in their accounts. The police said that on being asked to resolve the problem, the callers would suggest the customers purchase gift cards to resolve the issue and by obtaining the 16-digit numbers of these gift cards, they redeemed the gift voucher amounts.

According to the police, the four accused are identified as Imran Misam Sayyed, 29, Mehdi Hasan Takyi, 29, Nayab Sayyed, 32, and Micheal Sinder, 26. They were arrested and booked under sections 319 (2) (cheating and impersonation), 318(4) (cheating), 308(3) (extortion), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Naya Sanhita and sections 25 (b), 72 (1) and 75 of the Indian Telegraph act.

The police suspect that the four men have cheated hundreds of US residents of lakhs of rupees. The accused were produced before the court on Sunday and sent to police custody. Investigation is on.