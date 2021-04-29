Family feud turns ugly as cop shoots brother in Ludhiana

A family feud turned ugly after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the police department who is currently posted at the PAU police station shot at his elder brother, who is also a cop, after a scuffle at Pavitar Nagar Puli in Haibowal on Wednesday.

The injured cop, identified as Vijay Kumar, was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where his condition is stated to be stable.

The incident took place in the morning when ASI Janak Raj learnt that his elder brother, who is an ASI attached with the anti-encroachment squad of the municipal corporation (MC), was visiting the area to supervise the anti-encroachment operation. Janak was upset that he was not invited to the wedding of his sister’s daughter scheduled for Thursday. He suspected that his brother, with whom he was in a property tussle, was behind the boycott.

The brothers got into a heated argument and in no time, their sister also reached the spot.

In a fit of rage, Janak pulled out his service revolver and fired one shot in the air and aimed the second at his brother. The second bullet hit Vijay in the stomach following which he started running to get away from his brother, triggering panic in the area. The accused fled after the incident.

The MC officials who were present at the site for the anti-encroachment drive took him to the hospital.

Joint commissioner Deepak Pareek said the brothers were having a long-pending dispute which resulted in the incident. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Sameer Verma said efforts are on to nab Janak Raj.

Haibowal station house officer Neeraj Choudhary said the case was being registered against Janak Raj on the complaint of Vijay’s sister Veena.