F’bad doctor held for selling fake medicines for cancer cure
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 39-year-old MBBS doctor from Faridabad for allegedly running a racket involved in smuggling and distributing counterfeit and unapproved anti-cancer medicines in Delhi-NCR, an officer said on Wednesday
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 39-year-old MBBS doctor from Faridabad for allegedly running a racket involved in smuggling and distributing counterfeit and unapproved anti-cancer medicines in Delhi-NCR, an officer said on Wednesday.
The accused allegedly sold the medicines through a firm registered in his name and listed them on a B2B portal.
The racket came to light on April 21, when police received information about the supply of fake anti-cancer and life-saving drugs to clinics in Delhi.
Police said a doctor first spotted the suspect while looking for a Leukaemia medicine.
“We found that the accused was importing counterfeit medicines from Turkey. The medicines are only manufactured in Japan and the US,” said DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora.
Acting on the information, a team led by inspector Pawan Kumar laid a trap near a Mother Dairy booth in Sukhdev Vihar on Monday, and the accused was caught red-handed.
The seized stock included both counterfeit medicines and those not permitted for sale in India.
One of the seized boxes was of a counterfeit US-made drug priced around ₹17 lakh. It is prescribed to treat advanced leukaemia.
The seizure included four vials of a Turkish-origin counterfeit drug smuggled into India. Two boxes of a fake drug used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, also from Turkey, were seized. Each box is priced around ₹2.27 lakh, police said.
“The drugs are manufactured in Japan and the US, and their counterfeit was produced in Turkey. A well-organised network was dealing in counterfeit, smuggled and unapproved medicines. We are examining the entire supply chain, including the persons to whom they were supplied,” the DCP said.
Police said the accused obtained an MBBS degree from a Russian university but allegedly failed to clear the mandatory examination for practise in India.
He allegedly worked at a hospital in Faridabad, later opened a clinic in Jawahar Colony and another in Sohna, Haryana, where he engaged freelance doctors. Both clinics fell into financial crisis and were forced to shut down.
He later opened a polyclinic in Faridabad with his wife, registered a pharmaceutical business at the same address, and started listing medicines on the B2B portal.
Police suspect he duped customers who approached him online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More