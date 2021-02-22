Fight over shortage of food at engagement ceremony leads to attempted murder

PUNE Three persons were remanded to police custody by a local court for attempted murder during a fight over shortage of food at an engagement ceremony in Patil Estate slums of Khadki, Pune.

The three arrested were identified as Wahida Shaikh (30), Shaukat Nabu Shaikh (28) and Nisar Pangu Khan (37), residents of Patil Estate slums. They were booked along with six others. One of the accused allegedly insulted one of the guests over shortage of food, according to the police.

“Of the nine accused, three have been arrested and will in police custody till February 24. We have identified two of the remaining ones. They are all distant relatives of the complainant’s family and were attendants at the ceremony,” said sub inspector Sandeep Chavan of Khadki police station, who is investigating the case.

According to the police, the accused, who were attending the engagement ceremony of their woman relative from their locality, started abusing a family from the neighbourhood when the food served at the ceremony to guests started running out.

A complaint was lodged by Gauri Shaikh (22), one of the neighbours of the bride. She was with her relatives identified as Majid Mehboob Khan (55) and Shaukat Majid Khan (30), residents of Lohiyanagar in Gunj peth area of Pune.

The fight turned violent and the residents of Patil Estate allegedly started yelling that they were the “bhais” of the area, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections for rioting, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempted murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code; Section 17(1)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act; Section 4(25) of Arms Act; and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Khadki police station.