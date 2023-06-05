Home / Cities / Others / Five bogies of goods train derails in Odisha district; no casualties reported

Five bogies of goods train derails in Odisha district; no casualties reported

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 05, 2023 12:38 PM IST

East Coast Railway officials however denied any role of Railways in the incident and said the line where the derailment happened is a narrow gauge siding of ACC

Five bogies of a goods train carrying limestone to a cement factory in Bargarh district derailed on Monday morning, officials said.

Police have begun the investigations into the incident. (Representative file image)
Police have begun the investigations into the incident. (Representative file image)

However, no casualty was reported.

This development comes three days after the country saw one of the worst rail tragedies when the Coromandel Express in Balasore district collided with a goods train and another superfast express killing at least 275 persons and left over 1,000 injured.

Also Read: Why govt ignored February’s Sampark Kranti alert: Opposition cites internal note

Officials said the goods train carrying limestone was on its way from Dungri limestone mines to the cement plant operated by ACC in Bargarh.

Police have begun the investigations into the incident.

However, East Coast Railway officials denied any role of railways in the incident and said the line where the derailment happened is a narrow gauge siding of ACC.

“All the infrastructure including rolling stock, like; engine, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company only. There is no role of Railways in this matter,” said an official of East Coast Railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
derailment goods train
derailment goods train
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out