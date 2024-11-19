Fog shrouds, vehicle pile-ups mount in Braj region

Dense fog on highways and roads in the Braj region continues to affect traffic in Agra, Aligarh and Firozabad, leading to pile-ups, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Vehicle pile-up in Firozabad district on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

In all 15 vehicles collided leaving a dozen injured in vehicle pile-up near the Delhi-Bulandshahr highway overbridge in Ghabana area of Aligarh district on Tuesday morning. The injured were admitted to Malkhan Singh District Hospital of Aligarh.

BN Mishra, circle officer, Ghabhana circle, Aligarh, said that the pile-up was due to dense fog on Tuesday morning.

It all began when an unidentified vehicle rammed into a tractor trolley carrying construction material. The material spilled onto the road in the Ghabhana area. Following that vehicles piled up and these included a roadways bus, motorcycles, cars, auto rickshaws, etc.

The vehicle pile-up caused a road jam on the highway and the police had to step in to clear it.

A similar pile-up took place near Nasirpur town of Firozabad on Agra-Lucknow Expressway when four vehicles rammed, one after another, into a stationary vehicle due to low visibility during fog.

A car driver was reportedly injured and was admitted to the District Joint Hospital in Firozabad.

The third vehicle pile-up took place on Agra-Gwalior highway on Tuesday morning near Village Baad within the limits of Malpura police station of Agra. A truck from Agra was moving towards the Southern Bypass of Agra when a truck collided with it followed by other vehicles. Police had to reach the spot to get the pile-up cleared.