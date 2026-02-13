Around two dozen masked criminals allegedly carried out a late-night dacoity at the residence of a retired Sanskrit school headmaster in a border village of Madhubani district, looting cash, jewellery and important documents, police said on Friday. Former headmaster’s house looted in Madhubani village

The incident took place in Gajhara under Ladania police station limits between the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The house belongs to Dayakant Jha.

According to the victim, 24–25 armed intruders broke open the main gate and entered the house while the family was asleep. The assailants allegedly held the family members at gunpoint, demanded keys to almirahs, lockers and boxes, and assaulted them when they resisted. The gang ransacked the house for nearly an hour before fleeing with gold and silver ornaments, lakhs of rupees in cash, land-related documents, and other valuables.

Criminals also removed the CCTV digital video recorder (DVR) from the premises, apparently to destroy evidence.

Cops from Ladania police station rushed to the scene after receiving information and launched a chase, but the accused escaped toward the nearby international border with Nepal, taking advantage of the terrain and foggy conditions.

Yogendra Kumar, superintendent of police, inspected the site and said preliminary findings suggest the involvement of a cross-border criminal gang. “Initial investigation indicates the role of a Nepal-based gang. Raids are being conducted to arrest them,” he said.

The SP added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under Raghav Dayal, SDPO of Jaynagar, to probe the case and coordinate further action.

