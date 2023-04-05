In-laws of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s son assaulted in Dera Bassi, 15 booked

Police have arrested three men and are on the lookout for their 12 absconding aides for assaulting the in-laws of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son in Dera Bassi on Sunday. Police booked 15 people for assaulting the in-laws of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son in Dera Bassi. (HT File)

Among the injured are Dharam Kaur, 80, the grandmother of Channi’s daughter-in-law and another relative Harnek Singh, 32, both residents of Amlala village, Dera Bassi. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dera Bassi.

Police have identified the accused as Lada, Kaka, Sajjan, Sheela, Harjeet, Gurjeet, Kala, Malkit, Gulzar, Mewa Singh, Lakhi, Satta, Babblu, Moni and Sahil.

SP (Rural) Navreet Singh Virk said police had arrested three of them and raids were on to nab the remaining accused.

In her police statement, Dharam Kaur said her grandson Taranveer Singh was returning home from the market on Sunday, when Lada, Kakka and Malkit Singh began hurling abuses at him.

He narrated the incident to his family members on returning home, following which one of them confronted the accused. Later, the accused, along with more men, assembled outside their house and began hurling abuses.

Harnek Singh stepped out to talk them, when they started pelting the house with stones, before trespassing on the property and vandalising it.

As the family raised the alarm, Gurmeet Kaur, a relative who lives in the neighbourhood, came to their rescue. But the accused surrounded the family members and assaulted Dharam and Harnek, leaving them injured.

A case under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 452 (house-trespass with an intent to assault), 427 (damaging property), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongfully restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.