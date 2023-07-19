Executive council approves closure of dozen courses in four colleges of PRSU

Four colleges affiliated to Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University, in Prayagraj, Fatehpur and Kaushambi districts have discontinued 12 undergraduate and postgraduate courses, informed varsity officials. PRSU campus in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

The apex decision-making body of the varsity—Executive Council— gave its nod to the colleges to shut the courses after discussing the issue at its 31st meeting chaired by PRSU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

The four colleges had sought permission from the PRSU to discontinue these courses citing various reasons.

The proposal for the closure of the courses by four colleges was discussed in the meeting. In this, closure of BCA, MA (Sanskrit) and MSc (Physics) courses at Brijraj Singh Degree College, Handia in Prayagraj, BA (Sanskrit), BCom, MA (English), MSc (Physics) and MSc (Botany) courses at Abhinav Pragya College, Chadgara in Fatehpur and MA (History) and MA (Sanskrit) courses at Nivedita Singh Girls Degree College, Fatehpur and BCA and BCom courses at Riddhi Siddhi College of Higher Education in Kaushambi were approved by the EC, informed varsity officials.

In the meeting, the proposal for the affiliation of 80 colleges was rejected. On the other hand, approval was given for Government College located in Meja’s Gunai area in Prayagraj to be operated as a constituent college of the university from the session 2023-24 and to conduct BA and BCom courses in the college from this session, the officials added.

PRSU PRO Avinash Kumar Srivastava said that in the session 2023-24, the decisions were taken by the university EC on a total of 263 cases of affiliation of colleges, permanent affiliation of 16 cases, temporary affiliation in 86 cases, extension of affiliation in 81 cases and rejections in 80 cases.

In the EC meeting, minutes of the last meetings of the finance committee, examination committee and admission committee were also approved.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh. It was set up in 2016. The university till now has a total of 669 colleges -- including 348 colleges in Prayagraj, 78 in Kaushambi, 78 in Fatehpur and 165 in Pratapgarh district -- affiliated to it. Currently, there are around 4.5 lakh students enrolled in the university and its affiliated colleges.

