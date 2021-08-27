FYJC admissions: College cut-offs released, first merit list out

PUNE The first merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online centralised admissions was declared on Friday by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, along with the college cut-off percentages.

While the junior college allotment list for admissions on display including the cut-off list of colleges was declared online, students who have been allotted colleges are been instructed to complete the admission procedure.

In this first regular CAP round, a total of 86,482 seats are available, for which 38,858 students of 56,767 applicants were allotted a college. The remaining 17,909 students who had applied for admission in this round did not meet the cut-offs of their chosen colleges.

Of the 38,858 allotted students, 22,665 students were given the college of their first preference, 6,147 students were given the college of their second preference and 3,401 students were given the college of their third preference.

For this academic year a total of 78,745 students registered for the class 11 admissions. Despite high a passing percentage for class 10 this year, students registrations were low for the available 111,205 seats. The Bombay HC earlier this month cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) which was going to be conducted on August 21 for Class 11 admissions.

“Students who have got the college of their first preference must take admission, if they don’t they will remain out of the admission process till the three regular rounds happen. And when the special rounds will start they need to fill up the consent form and then get back into admission process. Now students need to complete the admission process by confirming the admissions,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of the admission process.