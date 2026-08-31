Gadkari to inaugurate elevated Goa corridor, to ease traffic to popular beaches

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the much-delayed 5.15 km-long elevated corridor connecting the Mumbai-Goa highway to Panaji, which is expected to reduce bottlenecks en route to popular beaches such as Calangute and Anjuna and the Mopa airport, on September 9. The corridor is expected to reduce bottlenecks en route to popular beaches such as Calangute and Anjuna and the Mopa airport.

Work on the corridor through the Porvorim suburb began in January 2024 after procedural delays. It has been built at an estimated cost of ₹364.68 crore.

“We reviewed the progress of the work and emphasised the highest standards of quality, safety and timely execution. This vital project will help ease traffic congestion, strengthen connectivity and provide a smoother commuting experience for the people of Porvorim and Goa,” said Goa’s public works department minister Digambar Kamat on Sunday. He added that Gadkari will inaugurate the corridor on September 11 ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival three days later.

He said the project’s completion will be a major relief for the people of Panjim and Mapusa thanks to faster connectivity between the two places. He added that they have faced congestion on this stretch for years. “The 5.15-kilometre flyover will bring reduced travel time.”

Kamat called the corridor a landmark project reflecting the impact of the double engine government, or Bharatiya Janata Party governments in the state and at the Centre, working together for Goa’s progress.

He said the improved traffic flow will make the daily journey from Mapusa to Panjim much easier. “...Less time [will be] spent in traffic and there will be greater convenience for people travelling to work, schools, and for their everyday needs. This will be a welcome change for everyone who uses this route regularly.”

He said people of Mapusa depend on this stretch for their everyday travel. “A smoother and faster commute will make a real difference to their daily lives.”

The state government has been keen to open the flyover even as finishing work on the project is yet to be completed to ease traffic congestion along the crucial stretch ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. “Even though the work on the project is yet to be completed, from a traffic point of view, it is safe to be opened. The work will continue and will be completed,” Kamat said.