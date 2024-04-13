Gajanan Kirtikar attacks BJP; questions ED action on Amol

MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a press conference on Friday, saying “big brother” in the ruling alliance should respect the smaller allies in allocation of seats. Thereafter, in support of his son, he said the enforcement directorate’s (ED) action against Amol, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate for the Mumbai north west constituency, was wrong, and that “there was no need for BJP to make use of ED to achieve its target of 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls”. Gajanan Kirtikar - Shiv Sena candidate, contesting elections from the North-West zone, at his Goregaon office, in Mumbai, India on Wednesday, March 26, 2014. (Photo by Vidya Subramanian /Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“People in the country are fed up of ED’s action on various leaders. It should be stopped immediately,” he said.

Kirtikar’s son is being probed by ED for the alleged scam in the supply of khichdi to the Covid-19 centers set up by the then Uddhav Thackeray government.

“Narendra Modiji and his government did exemplary work and took a few landmark decisions including abrogation of article 370, rolling out the GST and amendment in the Indian Penal Code. The party has people’s support and it will form the government at the Center again. It has no need to use the ED,” said Kirtikar.

Calling the probe on his son baseless, Kirtikar said, “The contract to supply khichdi was given to a company headed by Sanjay Mashelkar; Amol Kirtikar and Suraj Chavan were just vendors appointed on remuneration. They received the remuneration and also paid income tax on it. The ED has no substantial proof and yet keeps summoning Amol again and again. This causes stress in the family for fear of arrest,” he said.

He said that BJP should treat its allies respectfully and that Shiv Sena should get the seats it deserves. However, he said, as he believes in “the dharma of the alliance” he will campaign for the Mahayuti.

Reacting to the allegation, BJP leader Amit Satam said, “Kirtikar made the remarks out of love for his son. If Amol has not done anything wrong, why should his father be worried?”