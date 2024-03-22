 Gang which dismantled cars stolen from Delhi-NCR, busted in Nuh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gang which dismantled cars stolen from Delhi-NCR, busted in Nuh

ByLeena Dhankhar
Mar 22, 2024 06:44 AM IST

An average of nine vehicles are reported stolen in Gurugram every day, making vehicle theft one of the most prevalent crimes in the city, said police. Meanwhile, more than 100 cars are reported stolen in Delhi per day

The Nuh police on Thursday announced that they have busted a gang which dismantled cars that were stolen from the National Capital Region (NCR), and said that they have arrested one person involved in the racket.

The Nuh police on Thursday announced that they have busted a gang which dismantled cars that were stolen from the National Capital Region (NCR), and said that they have arrested one person involved in the racket. (Representational Image)
The Nuh police on Thursday announced that they have busted a gang which dismantled cars that were stolen from the National Capital Region (NCR), and said that they have arrested one person involved in the racket. (Representational Image)

According to the police, after dismantling the cars, the gang then sold the parts they salvaged as scrap to syndicates based in Uttar Pradesh. The syndicates in UP would then reassemble the parts, and sell the vehicles to northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An average of nine vehicles are reported stolen in Gurugram every day, making vehicle theft one of the most prevalent crimes in the city, said police. Meanwhile, more than 100 cars are reported stolen in Delhi per day, according to police data.

Sharing the modus operandi of the gang, Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said that the police received a tip-off, based on which they raided a workshop at Rajaka village in the district. “When the police team reached the spot, they saw a man dismantling a jeep. The team then recovered a few scrapped vehicles, a gas cylinder, gas cutters, and other equipment. A pick-up truck was also parked at the spot, and some vehicle parts were loaded in it,” the SP said.

Bijarniya said that during questioning, the man, identified as Mustaqeem Khan, revealed that he and his aides used to dismantle at least six vehicles every day, and would transport the parts twice a week to Meerut in UP, preparing a bill for scrap metal in order to ensure that they have a safe passage to UP.

“Overall, dismantling stolen vehicles and selling their parts involves a systematic process that exploits vulnerabilities in the automotive industry’s supply chain and regulatory oversight. It requires coordination, technical expertise, and connections within both legitimate and underground markets,” said Bijarniya.

The police said that they have registered a case against Khan under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft), 420 (fraud) and 201 (destruction of evidence) at the Nagina police station.

“Khan has been taken on one day police remand to know his close aides and counterparts in UP. We have also recovered a stolen pick-up truck and another small truck from Mailawas village… We are conducting raids to arrest remaining suspects,” said Bijarniya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On