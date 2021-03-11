Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb: Muslims shower petals on Shiva devotees in Kashi
VARANASI Giving a message of brotherhood and ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’, a group of Muslims in Kashi showered flower petals on devotees of Lord Shiva in Godowlia area of Varanasi on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday.
The devotees were in a long queue leading to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
“This is Kashi… the abode of Lord Shiva. The ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ has been thriving here for ages and we showered petals on the devotees,” said one Mohammad Asif, who was among those who showered petals on the devotees.
He said, “I want to give a message that there is no casteism and communalism in Kashi. We celebrate Eid, Diwali and Holi together. From Kashi, I want to send the message of brotherhood to the whole world.”
