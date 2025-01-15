Menu Explore
Gkp gang involved in exploiting minor girls busted, four arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jan 15, 2025 10:44 PM IST

SP city Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that district police had arrested four suspects accused of luring minor girls

The police arrested four men on Tuesday evening and busted a gang allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation of girls. The accused were produced before the chief judicial magistrate, who sent them to jail.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

SP city Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that district police had arrested four suspects accused of luring minor girls under the pretence of providing them jobs as waitresses and allegedly sexually exploiting them. Police have initiated an inquiry in the case following the lodging of an FIR by the mother of a victim under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of BNS .

Officials said a 12-year-old girl went missing on the evening of December 31 and did not return. Later, her mother approached the police station and a case of abduction was registered at Shahpur police station.

Receiving a tip-off, a police team raided a Hukka bar and arrested two accused and rescued the missing girl.

During interrogation some more victims’ names were revealed by the accused and following a complaint by the victim herself and by father of another victim, police registered a case against two more accused and arrested them on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Anurag Singh, owner of a hotel under Shahpur police station along with Hukka bar owner, Anirudh Ojha and his two aides Nikhi Gaur and Aditya Maurya.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the accused brought minor girls to the hotel under the guise of employment and then exploited them.

