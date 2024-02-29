GMADA de-seals Devinder Babla’s farmhouse in Mullanpur

Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Wednesday de-sealed Chandigarh BJP state vice-president Devinder Singh Babla’s four-acre farmhouse in Mullanpur’s Parol village. On February 20, GMADA had sealed the farmhouse over illegal commercial activity, following which Babla approached the high court. (HT File Photo)

On February 20, GMADA had sealed the farmhouse over illegal commercial activity, following which Babla approached the high court. During the hearing on Wednesday, the court directed GMADA to de-seal the farmhouse and the authority’s enforcement department removed the seal by 4.30 pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Harpreet Singh, district town planner (Regulatory), GMADA, said, “We de-sealed the farmhouse, as the owner undertook before the court that commercial activity will not be carried out. As far as other building violations are concerned, we will issue a fresh notice.”

Meanwhile, Babla termed GMADA’s action a political vendetta: “There are more than 100 farmhouses constructed in that area under the Eco Tourism Policy, but they targeted only my farmhouse. This is an abuse of state machinery by the AAP government, as I refused to compromise my political career by joining AAP.”

He further alleged, “First, they issued a notice on December 14, 2023, giving 30 days to file a reply. Despite receiving a response, they issued a notice again last week and sealed the farmhouse in no time.”

In the notice, GMADA had stated that the farmhouse was raised without getting the building plan approved from the competent authority.

“Since the violator to whom a show-cause notice was issued under provisions of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, and the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, is doing commercial activity in Parol village under the garb of eco-tourism approval and has raised a building without approval of building plan from the competent authority, his farmhouse is ordered to be sealed at the first instance,” said the order issued by the development authority.