GMDA to reconstruct 14kms road from Iffco Chowk to Dwarka Expressway

In a major infrastructure upgrade, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced plans to upgrade 14 kms stretch from Iffco Chowk and to Dwarka expressway, passing through Basai road in the heart of the city. Officials said a comprehensive survey and traffic analysis of the entire stretch has already been done. (Archives)

The proposed revamp includes laying new road surface, widening road stretches, and removing illegal encroachments, said GMDA officials. Currently, the road witnesses heavy congestion starting from Iffco Chowk at Sukhrali Village, Mahavir Chowk near Sadar Bazar, the Gurudwara road, the intersection near Bhuteshwar Mandir, the entire stretch along the Basai road and the stretch that connects Basai flyover to Dwarka expressway.

"This stretch is in the heart of Old Gurugram and it has been decided to upgrade it. We have decided to relay the road and build surface drain along the entire stretch," said a senior GMDA official.

A consultant has been asked to prepare a detailed estimate for the work, expected to be completed within a month. The officials informed that a plan to expand the road and build flyovers was made earlier but owing to space constraints it could not be executed. “Now, we have decided to use the existing space and improve the quality of road and build a surface drain along it. This will help in preventing waterlogging on the stretch,” he said.

The road improvement work will be carried out from Basai to Bhuteshwar temple near Sadar Bazar, from there to Jail Land, and to Mahavir Chowk from where it will go along the MG road towards Iffco Chowk. “Once completed, the project will help commuters move with ease and improve connectivity with Dwarka expressway,” said the official.