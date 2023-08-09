Home / Cities / Others / Goa amends Bill to impose ‘deposit scheme’ on single-use plastic purchases

ByGerard de Souza
Aug 09, 2023 08:47 PM IST

The Goa government had earlier banned the manufacture, import and sale of single-use plastics and imposed fines of varying amounts for those who violate the act. However, the ban has had little effect

The Goa legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1996, to enable manufacturers of single or reusable plastic to “collect a deposit on the sale of items that are sold in plastic packaging which is to be refunded if the buyer returns the packaging”.

“We will have a lot of counters all over Goa where people can return the bottle packaging and receive money. If someone buys (something in) a PET bottle of Rs.10, he will be charged Rs.10 extra. In that way we intend to curb this menace under the non-biodegradable act,” state environment minister Nilesh Cabral said.

“This amendment has been sought to ensure proper collection and disposal of Goa Non- Biodegradable Garbage in the state of Goa,” he added.

According to the amended Bill, producers, importers and brand owners will have to collect non-biodegradable garbage and deposit them in public receptacles or places provided for temporary deposit or collection of the non-biodegradable garbage or to the agency appointed for the purpose.

Cabral said that earlier efforts to rein in single-use plastic via a ban on single-use plastic and impose fines and penalties had failed which prompted the government to think of innovative steps to resolve the issue.

“This is something new that we have decided to do under the Non-Biodegradable Waste Management Act. For the first time in the country, we will have a DRS scheme – a deposit refundable scheme where all the time — our EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) model has failed. So this Bill is brought for depositing money and this deposit will be taken when the product is bought,” Cabral added.

The Goa government had earlier banned the manufacture, import and sale of single-use plastics and imposed fines of varying amounts for those who violate the act. However, the ban has had little effect.

