News / Cities / Others / Goa murder case: Court extends police custody of CEO Suchana Seth by five days

Goa murder case: Court extends police custody of CEO Suchana Seth by five days

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 03:31 PM IST

Suchana Seth, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru, was brought to Children’s Court after her six-day police remand came to an end today

A Goa court on Monday extended the police custody of startup CEO Suchana Seth being investigated for her four-year-old son’s murder by another five days.

Suchana Seth has been arrested on the charges of murdering her four-year-old son in a service apartment in Goa. (File photo)
Suchana Seth has been arrested on the charges of murdering her four-year-old son in a service apartment in Goa. (File photo)

Seth was produced before Goa Children’s Court after her initial remand of six days expired.

Seth, the CEO of an AI firm in Bengaluru, allegedly smothered her son with a pillow at a resort in Candolim in north Goa and then stashed his body in the trunk of a taxi she hired to escape from Goa to Bengaluru, before getting arrested en route on January 8.

The prosecutor argued before the judge that the police are yet to complete the assessment of the accused Seth including psychiatric assessment as well as several other tests.

Police also told the court that they are yet to collect her blood samples for a DNA test which they are conducting as part of the probe.

While the police sought a further eight days custody, the judge granted five days.

The case is being heard before the Goa Children’s Court in view of the police applying section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act (abuse and trafficking of a child) in the matter.

Seth was taken for a medical examination on Monday and to treat her wrist wound as she attempted to allegedly die by suicide after the death of her son at a Goa hotel on the night of January 7.

Her estranged husband PR Venkat Raman deposed before the Goa Police on Saturday and submitted a four-page statement to the investigating officer.

Seth, who founded the Bengaluru-based firm The Mindful AI in 2020 after stints at Harvard University and Raman Research Institute, is currently in lock-up in Calangute police station after being booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201(destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act (Child Abuse and Trafficking).

