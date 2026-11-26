Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said the government was seriously viewing the incident of a 77-year-old man being found dead inside a locked toilet at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital last week. Govt seriously viewing death of elderly man in Thrissur med college toilet: Ker Minister more

Muraleedharan told reporters that patients coming to the government hospitals without any attender were being provided all protection at the hospital itself.

"All patients without bystanders are given full protection at the hospitals. Food is provided to them free of cost. They will be discharged once they get better," he said.

The minister said it will be examined whether the toilet where the body was found on November 21 had been cleaned on the previous days.

He also said that whether the man died 36 hours before the body was found will be confirmed after the postmortem report comes out.

Meanwhile, the daughter of the deceased, Makutti Ravuther, told reporters that her father's death was informed to them by the police and that is when the family realised he was in Thrissur.

"Every time he is brought back from a hospital, he insists on going back there. We tell him to take the medicine given by the doctors, but he insists on going back there and then he just goes," she said.

"Usually, he returns on his own. He has been a heart patient for the last 12 years," she added.

She claimed that there was a lack of care from the side of the hospital in the matter and the family was contemplating making a complaint.

A person representing the family said that there is a mystery behind Ravuther going missing and then being found dead in the toilet with the body starting to decompose.

"A complaint will be filed. It will be sent to the Health Minister and the Chief Minister ," the person, who was accompanying the deceased's daughter, said.

The incident which came to light on Wednesday following news reports had prompted the opposition CPI to demand a Special Investigation Team probe into the incident.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, who visited the medical college, had said several people have been abandoned by their families at the hospital, and expecting the hospital to meet all their needs was not proper.

A mechanism should be created to care for them, and NGOs could be roped in, he had said.

CPI MLA K Rajan had said the incident cannot be trivialised by claiming that the patient was destitute or without family.

"Such negligence must not be allowed to recur in a public healthcare institution which is expected to serve as a refuge for the common man and the vulnerable," he had said.

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