Govt wants to shift farm agitation from Delhi borders to Jind: Tikait

Reacting sharply over the recent FIRs registered against farmers in Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad for protesting against ruling BJP-JJP leaders, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the Union government is making all attempts to shift the epicentre of farm agitation from Delhi borders to Haryana’s Jind.

Scores of farmers were camping at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders demanding repealing of Centre’s three farm laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price since November last year.

Addressing the farmers in Jind, Tikait alleged that the Union government has directed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to ask BJP-JJP leaders to visit Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Jind and other districts where farmers have already announced their boycott so that these districts become the centre-point of the farm agitation.

“We have to understand the government’s game plan and farmers should visit Tikri, Singhu and Gazipur borders. The dharnas at toll plazas across state will continue but our focus is to increase gathering at Delhi borders,” he said.

“Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders who are part of the government are visiting Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and other districts so that the agitation can shift to Jind. The government wants to confine the protest to these districts,” he added.

As per experts, Hisar has become the epicentre of farm stir against the three farm laws after clashes broke out between the Haryana Police and farmers during Khattar’s visit last month to inaugurate a Covid hospital.

Then, police had booked 350 farmers and later the administration had agreed to withdraw FIRs against them after holding a meeting with farm leaders. When the farm agitation started in Haryana last year, Kuruksehtra was at its core, later Jind, which is the heart of farm agitation in Haryana, become the central point with major panchayats being conducted there by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and other farm leaders.

FARMERS PROTEST IN FATEHABAD

Farmers held protest in Fatehabad demanding release of two farmers of the 27 arrested by police on Wednesday night when they were protesting outside the Tohana Sadar police station demanding registration of FIR against Tohana MLA Devinder Babli.

Farm leader Mandeep Singh Nathwan, who led the protest, said they had gheraoed Tohana Sadar police station and Jakhal police stations demanding registration of FIR against Babli for allegedly abusing farmers when they were protesting against him outside the civil hospital.

“Police had detained 27 farmers, of which 25 farmers were released and police sent two farmers to Hisar jail after registering cases against them. We will not tolerate such behaviour by the police,” he added.

TIKAIT, CHARUNI’S DIFFERENT VIEWS OVER FATEHABAD ISSUE

BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni and BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait, who has emerged as the central figures of the farm agitation, have expressed different views over the Fatehabad incident.

In a video message, Charuni said few people, who want to become heroes in the farm agitation, have betrayed the farmers by protesting outside two police stations in Fatehabad on Wednesday night demanding registration of FIR against Babli.

“In a panchayat, we had unanimously decided on Wednesday that we will gherao all police stations in Haryana for two hours on July 7, if police fails to book Babli. But some leaders, who are trying to defame the agitation, protested on Wednesday night,” he added.

Backing Nathwan and other protesters, Tikait said the young leaders can be misguided as they held protests on Wednesday instead of waiting for July 7.

“These young farmers have been working to strengthen the farm agitation. We will counsel them,” he added.