Greater Noida: Traffic curbs at Gaur Chowk for cyclothon on Sunday

Noida: The Noida traffic police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for a cyclothon being organised by a private IT firm, saying traffic will be restricted on both sides of the 130-meter-wide Greater Noida West Link Road between Gaur Chowk and Sparsh Global School for about five hours on Sunday. Commuters travelling from Noida to Ghaziabad can reach Gaur Chowk and take a left turn towards the Taj Highway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The traffic movement around a 10-kilometre stretch will be restricted between 5 and 10am. However, traffic around Gaur Chowk will be allowed as the race will start from the Iteda roundabout,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav.

“Commuters travelling from Noida to Ghaziabad can reach Gaur Chowk and take a left turn towards the Taj Highway. Similarly, those coming from Surajpur and Hanuman Temple in Bisrakh to Gaur Chowk can proceed via the Taj Highway to reach Ghaziabad,” the advisory said.

Commuters travelling from ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad or NH-24 towards Gaur Chowk and Parthala in Noida will face diversions. They will be redirected to use NH-24/Delhi-Meerut Expressway, then take the Taj Highway to reach Gaur Chowk. Additionally, vehicles coming from Sparsh Global School will be diverted towards the Tilapta roundabout and the Greater Noida West Road to reach Gaur Chowk.