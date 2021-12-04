Gujarat reports first Omicron case in Jamnagar

A 72-year-old man from Zimbabwe, who reached Gujarat’s Jamnagar last week, has been found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease becoming the first case in the state, the state health department confirmed.

This is the third Omicron case in India.

Dr S Chatterjee, the Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar told reporters, “The man’s samples were sent to the Biotechnological Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad which found him positive for the Omicron variant.”

“He has been kept in isolation ever since his admission to the hospital. We had traced all his contacts, screened them and they tested negative,” Dr Chatterjee said.

He added, “we will test all his contacts once again” after the reports that he carried the Omicron variant of the virus.

Gujarat’s additional chief secretary (health) Manoj Aggarwal said, “A micro containment zone has been made where he is living. In the area, we will do the tracing, testing of people.”

He landed in Jamnagar on November 28. Soon after he was running a fever and his doctor asked him to go for an RT-PCR test and he was found Covid-19 infected.

People familiar with the matter said at least 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined and their test reports are awaited. The officials are also tracing 87 people who could have come in touch with him in the Jamnagar district.

The man was visiting his in-laws at his native Morakda village near Jamnagar city and had been living in Zimbabwe, which has been classified as an ‘at-risk’ country, for many years.

Meanwhile, 30 other passengers coming from Dubai to Ahmedabad and a woman who reached Vadodara from London have tested positive for Covid-19. Their genome sequencing is being done to ascertain if they have been infected with the Omicron mutant.

On Friday, Aggrawal maintained that the Gujarat government would go ahead with its Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit scheduled for January and there was no change in it.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday convened a high-level meeting with the health department to review the state’s preparedness to tackle the situation after the first Omicron-infected case was reported from Gujarat.

An official statement from the CMO stated that while the chief minister stressed the need to step up three-Ts (tracing, testing and treatment), he appealed to the people to maintain social distancing norms and wear masks as well as sanitisation. The meeting was attended by health minister Hrishikesh Patel and Minister of State for Harsh Sanghvi.