Gurugram admin forms teams to crack down on illegal firecrackers

Gurugram: In a bid to curb the sale and storage of illegal firecrackers during the festive season, the Gurugram district administration has formed multiple teams to carry out raids across the city. These teams, which include police officials from various police stations, will focus on identifying warehouses and suspected locations where illegal firecrackers are usually stored or sold in bulk, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav along with Police Commissioner Vikas Arora in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The move comes as part of the administration’s efforts to ensure public safety and minimise pollution during the festive season, they added.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the district is taking stringent measures to enforce the ban on illegal firecrackers, especially those containing barium salts, which have been restricted due to their hazardous effects on air quality. “We have formed special teams to crack down on the sale and storage of illegal firecrackers across the city. Our focus is on conducting surprise raids at locations where these firecrackers are being stored or sold, especially in large quantities. We will ensure that all necessary legal action is taken against violators,” Yadav said.

The teams will work in coordination with local police stations, whose personnel will help in identifying warehouses and other suspected locations. According to officials, surveillance and intelligence gathering will play a crucial role in locating these hubs, particularly in areas with a history of firecracker-related violations.

“Our aim is to prevent the circulation of banned firecrackers and minimise any potential risks to the public,” added Yadav. “The use of illegal firecrackers not only poses the risk of fire but also contributes significantly to air pollution, which is a matter of grave concern during the winter months when air quality is already compromised,” he said.

The administration’s efforts align with the guidelines issued by the Haryana Pollution Control Board, which has emphasised the importance of using only “green” crackers that are less harmful for the environment. The district administration has also issued directives to shopkeepers, urging them to sell only approved firecrackers and adhere to all safety guidelines.

Officials said the teams will conduct regular inspections throughout the festive season, particularly in the run-up to Diwali, to ensure compliance. In addition, local police stations have been instructed to keep a close watch on potential hotspots and report any suspicious activities related to the sale or storage of illegal firecrackers.