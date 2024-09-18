Gurugram, Badshahpur throw up highest number of voters: ECI

Gurugram: With barely a few weeks left for the assembly elections in Haryana, Badshahpur and Gurugram have emerged as constituencies with the highest number of voters, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed. Among the 90 assembly constituencies in the state, Badshahpur has 5.2 lakh voters while Gurugram has 4.43 lakh voters. Among the districts, Faridabad with six assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 17.94 lakh while Gurugram with only four assembly constituencies has over 15 lakh voters. The total number of voters in the state is more than 2 crore, according to the data. The lowest number of voters in a constituency in Haryana is in Narnaul in Mahendragarh district, where the number of voters stands at 1,56,372. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to data from the latest electoral rolls shared by the authorities, Badshahpur has the highest number of voters at 5,20,958, followed by Gurugram which has 4,43,102 voters, Tigaon with 3,74,454 voters, Badkhal with 3,32,125 voters and Faridabad NIT which has about 3,21,159 voters.

The lowest number of voters in a constituency in Haryana is in Narnaul in Mahendragarh district, where the number of voters stands at 1,56,372.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that Badshahpur and Gurugram have the highest number of voters in the state, and this has happened due to the efforts made for enrolling new voters in the district in condominiums, corporate offices, and educational institutions. “All efforts were made to ensure that maximum people enrol as voters. Now the next step will be to ensure that voting percentage remains high in Gurugram district as it happened during the Lok Sabha polls. We have set up polling booths in several condominiums and other convenient locations to ensure that people can vote easily,” he said.

According to the state election commission, the total number of voters in Haryana is

2,03,54,350. To facilitate the voting process, 20,629 polling booths have been established across the state, it said.

The district electoral data revealed that, Gurugram will have 435 polling stations, the number of male electors is 2,31,648, while the number of women voters is 2,11,433. The number of transgender voters is 21. In Badshahpur, the number of polling stations is 518, the number of male electors is 2,75,279, while the number of women voters is 245662. The Badshahpur constituency has 17 transgender voters.

Both Badshahpur and Gurugram constituencies will witness close contests between the BJP and Congress with independent candidates adding the third and interesting dimension to the polls. In Gurugram, Mukesh Sharma of the BJP, who is a strong contender is being challenged by Mohit Grover of the Congress and Naveen Goyal, who quit the BJP and is fighting as an independent. In Badshahpur assembly constituency, former BJP MLA and minister Rao Narbir Singh is facing Vardhan Yadav of the Congress, who is contesting his debut election while Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, wife of the late MLA is contesting the election as an independent.

In the Pataudi assembly constituency, the number of polling stations is 259. The number of male electors is 1,32,832, the women voters’ number 1,21,946, while the total voters are 2,54,780. The number of transgender voters is only two.

In Sohna assembly constituency, the number of polling booths is 292. The number of male voters is 1,52,466, the women voters stand at 1,33,641, while the total voter count stands at 2,86,119. The number of transgender voters is 12.

The Gurugram district will have 1,504 polling stations in four constituencies with total 15,04,959 voters.

Haryana’s chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal on Tuesday said that 1,29,392 new voters have been added to the electoral list, comprising 64,031 men, 65,352 women, and 9 third-gender individuals. The total number of registered voters in the state now stands at 2,03,54,350, he said in a statement.

Agarwal stated that voter lists are available on the department’s website ceoharyana.gov.in. Apart from this, voters can check their name in the voters list by calling the voter helpline number - 1950. It is mandatory to be listed in the voters’ list for casting one’s vote in the election, he added.