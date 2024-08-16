Gurugram police solve murder of U.P. woman found in Sohna, identify killer

Gurugram: The murder case of a 22-year-old woman from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh whose body was found on a vacant plot of land in Sohna has been solved and the killer identified, police said on Friday. The murder case of a 22-year-old woman from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh whose body was found on a vacant plot of land in Sohna has been solved and the killer identified, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the prime suspect as 27-year-old Raja Yadav who also belongs to Firozabad. They said he was presently lodged in Firozabad district jail after being arrested in an earlier case of road accident that had led to a death.

According to the police, the murder was probably a fallout of a failed relationship.

The deceased woman was Muskaan Kumari whose body had been found covered with dry twigs and straws on a vacant land beside an empty farmhouse near Ghamroj toll plaza on the night of August 12. Police said she reached a friend’s flat in Bhondsi on August 8 and had sought help from her in looking for a job.

They said Kumari had left the flat late on the night of August 10 after which she could not be traced. Her friend informed the local police on August 13 that Kumari was missing.

Investigators showed her the photograph of a body recovered from Sohna which she identified with the help of clothes, bangles and a tattoo on the right hand.

Deputy commissioner of police (south), Gurugram, Siddhant Jain said that Kumari had actually left her friend’s house to meet Yadav on August 10.

“Yadav murdered her and returned to Firozabad only to get caught there in another criminal case,” the DCP said. “In the course of the investigation, we got vital clues by quizzing her family members and the friend that led us to Yadav,” he said.

The DCP said that a police team reached Firozabad and found that he was arrested in a criminal case and was lodged in Firozabad district jail.

“Our team interrogated him partially within the jail as per legal provisions during which he confessed to killing Kumari,” he said.

Jain said they have procured a production warrant against Yadav and he will be produced before a city court on August 21 after being brought from Firozabad jail.