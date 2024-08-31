Gurugram: Training sessions underway for polling staff

Gurugram: Before the Haryana assembly elections slated for October 5, a series of training sessions are being conducted for election and assistant election officers who will be deployed in all four assembly constituencies of Gurugram, officials said on Saturday. District election officer and deputy commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav has indicated that the training sessions for election officers will continue till September 2. (HT PHOTO)

These sessions, presided over by district election officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, will continue until September 2. The focus of the training is to ensure that all officers are thoroughly familiar with election rules and procedures, they said.

During a session held at the Mini Secretariat, Yadav emphasised the importance of every election officer being well-versed in the rules outlined by the Election Commission. He highlighted that polling staff, who will be responsible for managing the election process in Pataudi, Gurugram, Sohna, and Badshahpur constituencies, will be selected soon. Heads of all government departments have been asked to provide the number of employees and officers available under their command for election duties.

Each polling party will consist of a presiding officer and three polling officers. The allocation of these parties to polling booths will be done through a random process to ensure fairness and transparency.

The DC also stressed that all election-related tasks must be carried out in strict compliance with the Election Commission’s guidelines. He reminded presiding officers of their critical role and the importance of accurately completing Form 17A and 17C to report voting details.

Additionally, polling updates will be communicated to sector officers every two hours, which will then be uploaded by the Returning Officer (RO) to the Election Commission of India’s portal.

During the training, City Magistrate Kunwar Aditya Vikram discussed the duties and management of polling parties, SDM Ravindra Kumar explained the categories of eligible and ineligible candidates for nominations, SDM Hoshiar Singh elaborated on the online permission system, and Additional Labour Commissioner Kushal Kataria provided insights into the Postal Ballot Paper Management System.