Gurugram’s power infrastructure to get major upgrade, capacity to expand

Gurugram: In a move aimed at improving the power supply in Gurugram, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has announced plans to upgrade its infrastructure, a development that could bring much-needed relief to city residents, particularly during the summer months when power outages are a very common issue. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has announced plans to upgrade its infrastructure, a development that could bring relief to city residents, particularly during the summer months when power outages are frequent. (Representational Image)

At a meeting held on Thursday at the PWD Rest House, PC Meena, Divisional Commissioner, Hisar and Managing Director of DHBVN, directed officials from the discom and the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) to ensure improvement in power supply for consumers across the district. The focus is on upgrading critical infrastructure to handle the growing demand for electricity and reduce the frequent power cuts that have plagued the city recently.

Meena highlighted the urgent need to assess the capacity of the city’s overloaded power houses and enhance the capabilities of existing substations to meet future demand. He instructed officials to increase resources where necessary to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially during the peak summer season when the demand surges and the risk of load shedding is highest.

HVPN officials provided updates on the construction of a 220 KV substation at Sector 15 Part 2, which has been underway since 2021. This new substation will connect to the 400 KV substation at Sector 72 (PGCIL) and the 220 KV substation at Sector 72 (HVPNL). “Once commissioned, this infrastructure will significantly improve the power supply in the region,” Meena said.

The absence of a 220 KV grid power house in Old Gurugram has been a significant hurdle in meeting the area’s increasing electricity demands. To address this, DHBVN and HVPNL have planned to upgrade the existing 66 KV power house to a 220 KV capacity. This includes the construction of a 220 KV GIS substation at Sector 15 Part 2 and the upgrading of existing infrastructure. Additionally, 220 KV transmission lines are being constructed on multi-circuit towers from Sector 72 to Sector 15, passing through Sectors 71, 48, 39, 38, and along NH-48.

These upgrades are expected to benefit several key areas of Gurugram, including Sectors 2, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 30, 31, 32, Old Railway Road, New Railway Road, Civil Lines, Friends Colony, Patel Nagar, Mini Secretariat, and surrounding regions. The enhancements are anticipated to alleviate the issue of overloading on the power system and reduce the frequency of load shedding, particularly during the summer months. The project is in its final stages and is expected to be completed by October 2024, according to officials.