Hate crime: Two men kill sister for wishing to marry a man of her choice, held

Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:43 PM IST

According to SP Kushinagar Dhwal Jaiswal, victim Saleha Khatoon wanted to marry a youth of her native Sohgoura village against the wishes of her brothers.

Following an investigation, the accused duo was held on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByAbdur Rahman

GORAKHPUR: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by two of her brothers in Kushinagar for wanting to marry a man of her choice. Following an investigation, the accused duo was held on Thursday.

According to SP Kushinagar Dhwal Jaiswal, victim Saleha Khatoon wanted to marry a youth of her native Sohgoura village against the wishes of her brothers. On Monday (December 5), the victim had an argument with her brother regarding this. Enraged over Saleha not submitting to their wishes, the two accused strangulated her to death using a rope. Subsequently, they dumped her body in a cane field.

According to police, the accused brothers -- Naushad Ansari and Amjad -- have confessed to killing Saleha during interrogation. “Their involvement was suspected as they didn’t inform us about her sister going missing. During the probe, sniffer dogs traced the smell of the body from the cane field to the home of the victim. This confirmed our suspicion,” said Raj Prakash, police station in-charge of Padrauna.

