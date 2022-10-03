Hawala money worth crores looted in Kaushambi

Unidentified armed miscreants looted cash worth crores in Kaushambi on Saturday night. The cash looted is said to be close to ₹3 crores though police are yet to confirm the looted amount.

Superintendent of Police Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said that hawala cash worth crores was being sent to Delhi from Gujarat. He said cash was first transferred to Varanasi and from there it was being taken to Delhi in the car when the incident took place.

The two individuals carrying the hawala money were looted by armed miscreants in Sakadha area under Kokhraj police station area after being taken hostage. The miscreants also took the luxury car with the cash at the time of the loot. However, the car was later abandoned in the Kada Dham area of the district. Senior police officers continued to investigate this sensational incident throughout the day, but refused to answer any queries.

The car from which the cash was looted had a cash box built inside. The car has been modified and a place was made to hide the money, a senior police officer aware of the developments said.

SP said that the looted amount worth crores were of hawala. The car riders identified as Pintu and Baba, who were the victims of the robbery, are being interrogated, he said. Both are residents of Gujarat. They have named a man from Ahmedabad who has now been called to Kaushambi, he said.

On receiving the news of the incident, ADG Prem Prakash and IG Rakesh Singh also reached the spot in the morning. The video footage of the toll plaza of the area too has been scanned by the police as part of their investigation.