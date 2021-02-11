IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar revamp project, says it is in tune with MPD-2021
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar revamp project, says it is in tune with MPD-2021

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar Redevelopment project, saying it was in tune with the Master of Delhi (MPD) 2021 even as the court assigned specific tasks to several agencies involved in order to address concerns raised by the residents of South Extension-II who petitioned the court in 2014
READ FULL STORY
By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar Redevelopment project, saying it was in tune with the Master of Delhi (MPD) 2021 even as the court assigned specific tasks to several agencies involved in order to address concerns raised by the residents of South Extension-II who petitioned the court in 2014.

The high court observed that while decentralisation of offices was the need of the hour, it cannot be said that there was total prohibition on relocation of central PSU offices within Delhi at present. “One can only say that the government must work towards the fulfilment of this goal that has been set in the MPD,” Justice Navin Chawla said.

The East Kidwai Nagar project is one of the massive residential redevelopment plans around the Ring Road. The complex, spreading over 86 acres, aims to construct more than 6,000 residential and commercial plots. As per the central government’s plan, eight areas are being developed as group housing societies —East Kidwai Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagaraja Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur where more than 25,000 flats for government employees are being made in these neighbourhoods.

The court on Thursday directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which is carrying out the project, to not hand over the possession of the commercial space at East Kidwai Nagar until compensatory transplantation is carried out and the 10% excess earmarking of commercial space adjoining the Darya Khan Tomb is not compounded.

The court said mere grant of sanction by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for construction, cannot give the right to the NBCC to encroach upon a protected monument area where no construction could be done within 100 metres according to the norms of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“…The project has been considered by various Authorities like the state Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, National Monuments Authority, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Urban Arts Commission, etc. In absence of any specific challenge to any of such permissions, this court cannot sit as an appellate body over such authorities to reassess the permissions so granted,” the court said.

Advocate Manali Singhal, who represented the petitioners, said the project violated traffic, pollution and environment norms. She said the project does not provide for adequate infrastructure in form of roads, open spaces, water supply, green belt, etc and alleged violation of various conditions imposed by the authorities while granting permissions for the project.

The court said that it has to be ensured that for lack of parking space in the colony, vehicles are not parked outside on the main or the arterial roads. It directed the authorities, including Delhi Police to ensure “strict policing and zero tolerance” to avoid congestion.

“Once the order is read and understood, the court orders will be implemented as directed,” the Delhi traffic police said.

The authorities had told the court that they had already planted 14,575 trees till October 2019 as compensatory plantation out the total 15,455 approved. A senior forest department official said the orders of the court will be followed and a report of its implementation will also be prepared.

The court also rejected the challenge to the project on the ground of lack of social infrastructure. The plea said that even the area earmarked for social infrastructure is being used for commercial purposes. This, however, has been refuted by NBCC that out of the total permissible area of 56221.70 sqm, actual constructed area for social infrastructure is 32,111 sqm with additional construction of 2,000 sqm.

It also said that there is no shopping mall being constructed in the complex. It said that it is only a local shopping centre which will be used only for purposes of shops that are required for the colony.

The court said that in view of the Centre’s submission, the contention is unmerited.

The judge also said that while there is no doubt that the project of this proportion does put tremendous pressure on the existing infrastructure, it has to be considered from the point of view of the Master and the Zonal Development Plans.

“The impact of the project on the infrastructure is also to be considered by the Authorities charged with the function of granting sanction to such a project and to keep a check on compliance with the various conditions imposed by them in such sanction.

In the present case, the various respondents have given details of the permissions granted by them to the project. They have also taken a stand that there is no violation of the conditions imposed by them. In the petition there was no specific challenge to any of the permissions/sanctions so granted. In such a scenario, vague pleas of violation of any conditions imposed cannot hold any water,” the court said.

NBCC did not immediately offer a comment on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Kulwant Singh (second from right), along with other Azad group candidates, releasing their manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at his office in Sector 79 on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Kulwant Singh (second from right), along with other Azad group candidates, releasing their manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at his office in Sector 79 on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
others

Mohali MC polls: Azad group promises flyovers on Airport Road to ease traffic woes

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Former mayor Kulwant Singh and group members release 31-point manifesto while expressing confidence over win
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores. (HT FILE)
According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores. (HT FILE)
others

Maharashtra: Class 10 students want 50% marks from internal tests

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:03 AM IST
As schools in the city continue to teach online for the past 10 months, a majority of the students are stressed about the upcoming Class 10 state board exams, a recent survey has indicated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man stabbed after argument at a birthday party in Mangolpuri

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him and his three friends following an argument at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri late on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP criticises Centre for giving land at throwaway price for Delhi BJP office

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government for sanctioning over 2 acres of land at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg in Central Delhi at just 2 crore to Delhi BJP to build its office
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pace and Space: shooting skills and state of play in the modern NBA

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
As seen through examining draft selections, lineup changes and the best players in the NBA throughout different eras of NBA basketball, the progression and evolution of the physical measurables required by NBA players is clearly obvious
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC asks Apex court committee to look into plea for shifting Phase IV Metro corridor underground

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked a committee of the Supreme Court to consider a representation for changing Phase IV of Metro expansion project from overground to underground to prevent cutting of over 11,000 trees
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar revamp project, says it is in tune with MPD-2021

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar Redevelopment project, saying it was in tune with the Master of Delhi (MPD) 2021 even as the court assigned specific tasks to several agencies involved in order to address concerns raised by the residents of South Extension-II who petitioned the court in 2014
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused had stolen valuables worth Rs3.38 lakh from the bungalow of Godrej’s son-in-law Arvind Dubash. (Photo for representation)
The accused had stolen valuables worth Rs3.38 lakh from the bungalow of Godrej’s son-in-law Arvind Dubash. (Photo for representation)
others

Man steals from Mumbai home of Adi Godrej’s kin, stays at 5-star hotels, held

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Gamdevi police have on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly committing thefts on five occasions at the Malabar Hill bungalow of Arvind Dubash, who is the son-in-law of industrialist Adi Godrej
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MSEDCL initiates action against 2.50L power defaulters in Pune city, PCMC

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:45 PM IST
PUNE Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has undertaken a three-week special drive in Pune district to recover power bills from defaulters
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PUNE Restaurants and bars have been allowed to remain open till 1am in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

51% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist on Thursday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PUNE At least 51 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pune district on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to start 75 more vaccination sites

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will increase the vaccination sites to 100 from the existing 25 sites, according to civic officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP seeks probe into woman’s death by suicide after links to minister emerge on social media

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:37 PM IST
PUNE Four days after a 23-year-old woman is suspected to have died by suicide, multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sought an investigation into the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Why Fadnavis now a key BJP cog in Pune’s power wheel

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:15 PM IST
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is now concentrating on Pune city, as there are rumours that some BJP corporators from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are in contact with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fadnavis lays responsibility for ensuring fibre optical ducts laid on mayor, civic chief

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:43 PM IST
PUNE Former state chiefminister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his unhappiness over the lack of fibre optical ducts being laid as part of the 24x7 water project
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP