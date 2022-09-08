HC to deliver order on bail plea of Anand Giri on Sept 9
Giri was arrested in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, the former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).
The Allahabad high court will deliver the order on bail application of Anand Giri on September 9.
Giri was arrested in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).
Justice SK Singh on Wednesday reserved order in the bail plea of Giri.
Petitioner in his bail application had stated that he was falsely implicated in the case. The alleged suicide note in which his name was mentioned is not in the hand writing of Narendra Giri and there are a lot of cuttings and overwriting in the suicide note.
Petitioner further argued that he was in Haridwar, away from the city, when the incident occurred and the police authorities had informed the petitioner over phone regarding the incident.
On November 11, a local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri.
To recall, Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.
A suicide note was also recovered from him, in which he had accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari, and Sandeep Tiwari of mental torture.
CBI, on November 20, 2021, had filed a chargesheet in a local court against Anand Giri and the two others were booked for abetment to suicide, people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics