HC to deliver order on bail plea of Anand Giri on Sept 9

The Allahabad high court will deliver the order on bail application of Anand Giri on September 9.

Giri was arrested in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

Justice SK Singh on Wednesday reserved order in the bail plea of Giri.

Petitioner in his bail application had stated that he was falsely implicated in the case. The alleged suicide note in which his name was mentioned is not in the hand writing of Narendra Giri and there are a lot of cuttings and overwriting in the suicide note.

Petitioner further argued that he was in Haridwar, away from the city, when the incident occurred and the police authorities had informed the petitioner over phone regarding the incident.

On November 11, a local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri.

To recall, Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

A suicide note was also recovered from him, in which he had accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari, and Sandeep Tiwari of mental torture.

CBI, on November 20, 2021, had filed a chargesheet in a local court against Anand Giri and the two others were booked for abetment to suicide, people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.