High Court seeks sanction plan of commercial building ‘Indira Bhawan’

The Allahabad high court asked the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to file a copy of the sanction plan of Indira Bhawan, a commercial building of the city, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging encroachment inside the building may result in some untoward incident.

The bench comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice JJ Munir passed the order in a PIL filed by Mohd Irshad alias Guddu, a social worker.

According to the petitioner, various shop owners had encroached upon areas for ventilation and fire exit. In spite of several complaints to the PDA, no action was taken against encroachments.

Earlier, the court had directed PDA to file a sanction plan for the building but the same could not be filed. The court on the request of PDA adjourned the hearing and fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing. The court observed, “Prayagraj Development Authority seeks more time to file a copy of the sanctioned plan. He further assures that the cleanliness drive is on, whereas the occupants of the shops, who have encroached upon the area, have been issued notices for removal thereof.”