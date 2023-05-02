Civic polls Saharanpur: Canvassing ends; personal stakes to make poll fray interesting

Campaigning for civic body elections for the first phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. Voters will cast their votes in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts on May 4 to elect their representatives for mayor, municipal council chairman and councillors. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also started campaigning for elections from Saharanpur and Shamli districts and appealed to the people to support BJP candidates.

Now that canvassing has ended, candidates will only campaign door-to-door to seek the support of voters. Meanwhile, the stakes are particularly high for ministers in the UP government, Dinesh Khatik and Brijesh Singh. Khatik’s sister, Varsha Moga is contesting to become the municipal council chairperson. Many local leaders of the party were opposed to giving her a ticket and supported an independent candidate whom they wanted to field as party candidate. Khatik camped in Sarsawa for a few days to monitor his sister’s campaign.

Meanwhile, party’s regional president Satendra Sisaudia has expelled 10 party leaders in Saharanpur, including Sarsawa Mandal president Naveen Jain, Nagar Mandal general secretary Arvind Pawar, Ravi Kashyap, election coordinator Rakesh Sahni, ex district president of BJP’s OBC cell O P Kamboj for six years for their involvement in anti-party activities.

Minister Brijesh Singh is also active in the election to support his candidate Vipin Kumar against Samajwadi party’s ex-MLA Mavia Ali’s wife, Zaheer Fatima. Vipin and Fatima are contesting against each other for the Deoband municipal council chairperson’s seat.

Ex MLA Naresh Saini is actively supporting and monitoring the campaign and election of Sanjeev Karanwal in Behat and Manju Sharma in Chutmalpur in the election.