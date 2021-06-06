Himachal logs lowest daily spike of 312 in over two months

After the devastating second wave of Covid-19 hitting its peak in mid-May, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 312 fresh infections — lowest daily cases after two months — taking the state’s total caseload to 1,95,099.

Before this, 309 cases had been reported in the state on April 6.

The second wave of Covid-19 began in Himachal around February 24, picked up pace in March and April and peaked in mid-May. It started subsiding in the penultimate week of last month.

The highest single-day spike was recorded on May 8 with 5,424 infections, while the active cases had peaked by May 13, touching the 40,008-mark.

Less than 100 cases in all 12 districts

Meanwhile, of the new cases, 74 were reported in Kangra, 53 in Chamba, 46 in Mandi, 38 in Shimla, 36 in Una, 30 in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, 24 in Solan, nine each in Bilaspur and Kullu, seven in Lahaul-Spiti and two in Kinnaur.

It is for the first time in over two months that the entire 12 districts have recorded less than 100 cases in a single day. Four districts recorded less than 10 cases. The new infections were below 50 in ten districts and above 50 only in Kangra and Chamba.

Today’s positivity rate was 2.6% with a total of 11,844 people tested for the virus.

The recoveries in the state have reached 1,83,434 as 1,459 people recuperated. The recovery rate has climbed to 94%. The death toll mounted to 3,281 after 18 patients succumbed to the contagion.

There are only 8,361 active cases left in the state. Kangra has the highest of 1,983 active cases. The remaining 11 districts have active cases below 1,000.

In terms of total cases, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 44,490 infections. It is followed by Mandi with 26,028 cases and Shimla with 24,367cases.

Solan has 21,830 cases, Sirmaur 14,916, Hamirpur 13,870, Una 12,845, Bilaspur 12,259, Chamba 10,299 , Kullu 8,502, Kinnaur 3,068 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,625.