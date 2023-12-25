Hospital employee booked for taking loan on documents of doctor in Prayagraj

Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against a hospital employee and finance company for issuing loan on documents of a doctor without his knowledge. An FIR is being registered in this connection, police said. (Pic for representation)

As per the reports, a resident of Ballia district, Manoj Mahto is a physician at a private hospital in Jhalwa area. In his complaint, Dr Manoj said that he had deposited his PAN card and other documents at the hospital. The documents and photograph were used for taking a loan of ₹12.9 lakh fraudulently.

In November, Dr Manoj Mahto received a call from a finance company informing him that he had not paid instalments of the loan he had taken. Then he received multiple calls for recovery of the loan.

He contacted the finance company where he learnt that his documents and photograph were used for taking loan by hospital operator Dr Manoj Gupta. Dr Mahto then approached the police and lodged an FIR in this connection. SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said further investigations were being carried out in this connection.

Meanwhile, Nawabganj police on Sunday cracked the murder case of a priest and arrested six accused in this connection. The priest was killed at Anapur village in October this year.

The accused confessed to have killed the priest after an altercation over entry into the temple late in the night, police said.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said body of the priest Manindra Mani Tripathi of Ram Janki temple at Anapur village was found close to the temple with deep injuries in October.

Following investigations, a police team arrested Ashish aka Veeru, 20, Kamlesh Saroj, 24, Ram Kumar Patel, 22, Shivam aka Dudha Yadav, 19, Ajay Yadav, 19 and Suraj Saroj, 20, near Serawa canal culvert. During questioning the accused confessed to have killed the priest Manindra Mani Tripathi at Anapur village.

They informed police that that they were loitering near the temple during the night when it suddenly started raining. They entered the temple to take shelter but the priest raised an objection. There was an altercation between them and the priest following which they assaulted the priest and then strangulated him. The accused then threw his body in the nearby bushes and fled the spot on two stolen motorcycles. All the accused are residents of trans-Ganga areas and have past criminal records, DCP added.