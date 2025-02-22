HT Interview: ‘Gurugram needs real solutions, not political promises’

Gurugram: With the municipal elections in Gurugram slated for March 2, Seema Pahuja, a two-time councillor and the Congress nominee for the mayor’s post in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), is preparing to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajrani Malhotra. In conversation with Leena Dhankhar, Pahuja outlines her plans to tackle waste management, traffic congestion, and the Bandhwari landfill crisis in Gurugram. Congress’ candidate for Gurugram mayor Seema Pahuja and senior leader Vardhan Yadav during the election campaign at Badshahpur near Sector 77 in Gurugram on Friday. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

Q: Gurugram has been struggling with sanitation issues and unhygienic public spaces. If elected, how will you address these concerns?

A: The sanitation situation in Gurugram is deteriorating, and unfortunately, the current administration has failed to implement an efficient waste management system. Overflowing sewers and uncollected garbage is a reality in several wards. If elected, my priority will be to introduce a comprehensive waste disposal and sewer maintenance system that ensures timely garbage collection and unclogged drains. I will work to establish a robust monitoring mechanism where officials are accountable for maintaining cleanliness, and residents can directly report sanitation concerns through a digital grievance redressal system.

Q: Traffic congestion is one of Gurugram’s most pressing issues. The increasing number of vehicles and bottlenecks have made commuting difficult. What solutions do you propose to ease congestion?

A: Gurugram’s infrastructure has not kept pace with its rapid urban expansion. Our roads are choked with traffic, and haphazard urban planning has only made the situation worse. My plan includes improving public transportation, creating better last-mile connectivity, and addressing key bottlenecks in coordination with the traffic police and civic agencies. I will push for more underpasses, foot-over bridges, and dedicated lanes for buses and non-motorized transport to reduce congestion. Strict action will be taken against illegal parking and encroachments.

Q: The Bandhwari landfill has been a long-standing environmental and health concern. How will you address this issue?

A: The Bandhwari landfill has turned into an ecological disaster, with toxic leachate contaminating groundwater and air pollution affecting thousands of residents. The administration has only made promises without delivering concrete solutions. If elected, I will work for a waste-to-energy plant and a waste management system that will ensure minimal garbage is dumped at the landfill. I will also work on segregation at source, composting units in residential areas, and stricter rules for industrial waste disposal.

Q: Illegal garbage dumping is another major issue in Gurugram. Vacant plots, service lanes and even green belts are turning into dumping grounds. How do you plan to tackle this?

A: I plan to implement heavy penalties for illegal dumping, set up smart waste bins with GPS tracking, and increase waste collection frequency in high-density areas. I will also focus on educating residents and businesses about responsible waste disposal.

Q: BJP has recently won elections in Delhi and Haryana. Do you think this will impact the municipal elections?

A: The municipal polls are about local governance. Gurugram residents are aware that the BJP has failed to deliver on civic issues like water supply, sanitation, road infrastructure, and pollution. The people want a mayor who will work on the ground and solve issues instead of making political statements. I believe voters will prioritise development over party loyalty and choose a candidate who understands their problems.

Q: You were once a member of the BJP but resigned during the last assembly elections to support Naveen Goyal. Critics argue that this reflects political opportunism. What is your response?

A: My commitment has always been towards public service, not party politics. I joined the BJP with the hope of bringing change, but I soon realised that the party prioritised political interests over real governance. I could not align myself with a system that neglected people’s concerns, so I made the decision to step away.