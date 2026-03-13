Hyderabad woman dies by suicide after argument with husband over her ‘drinking habit’

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her rented residence in Hyderabad after a dispute with her husband over her drinking habit, police said on Thursday. The deceased woman, a resident of Hyderabad, is survived by her husband and two children. (Representational)

The incident took place in Esamiya Bazar on March 11. According to police, the woman locked herself inside a room and is said to have died by suicide, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh woman kills 4 minor daughters, dies by suicide in Sagar district

Police said the woman’s father filed a complaint stating that his daughter had been married for about 10 years and had recently developed a habit of consuming alcohol. This had led to frequent disagreements between the couple.

As per the complaint, the woman’s husband had called his father-in-law on Wednesday, saying that his wife had locked herself inside a room and was not responding despite repeated attempts to call her.

ALSO READ | Assam: Class 9 student found dead in hostel bathroom, police suspect suicide

Earlier that morning, the husband had reportedly reprimanded her and asked her not to drink alcohol. He later stepped out with their two children to get breakfast, the report stated.

When they returned home, the family reportedly found the woman had locked herself inside a room. With the help of relatives, the husband forced the door open and found that she had attempted suicide. He then called for an ambulance. However, medical staff declared her dead on arrival.

ALSO READ | Postgraduate dental student ends life in Mumbai; her boyfriend, named in 6-page note, held

In his complaint, the woman’s father said he did not suspect anyone in connection with his daughter’s death.

Police said a case has been registered at the Kachiguda Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).