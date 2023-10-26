News / Cities / Others / Indra Sena Reddy Nallu takes oath as 20th governor of Tripura

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu takes oath as 20th governor of Tripura

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Oct 26, 2023 02:15 PM IST

Expressing gratitude to the President of India, Reddy said he will work towards development of Tripura working closely with the state government

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Thursday took oath as the 20th governor of Tripura, replacing Satyadeo Narain Arya who held the position since last year.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu. (Facebook image.)
Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath at Raj Bhavan in Agartala in the presence of chief minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues, CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, advocate general Siddartha Shankar Dey, Tripura high court judges and officials from the administration.

Reddy was a three-time legislator in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1983, 1985 and 1999, and also held the post of BJP state president in 2003. In 2014, he was appointed as national general secretary of the party.

Expressing gratitude to the President of India, Reddy said he will work towards development of Tripura working closely with the state government.

“I want transparency, empowerment and accountability. I shall see that development of Tripura and its people is done with cooperation form the local government and chief minister Manik Saha,” Reddy told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony.

