Karnal mandi labourers alleged that a government circular regarding reduction of labour rates from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.72 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.52 per bag was issued on September 24 and the district officials failed to address their issue forcing them to go on a strike. (HT Photo)
others

Karnal mandi labourers threaten to go on indefinite strike

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:08 AM IST

Miffed by reduction of labour charges in Haryana from 12.72 to 8.52 per bag, labourers from mandis of Karnal district have threatened to go on an indefinite strike.

Hundreds of mandi labourers from Karnal district gathered at the Karnal grain market on Friday and demanded the government to immediately revoke the orders and demanded that the labour charges be increased to 15 per bag.

The labourers said they will go on an indefinite strike from October 1 if their demands are not met. After a protest march, they handed over a memorandum addressed to the chief minister through the naib tehsildar.

The protesters alleged that a government circular regarding reduction of labour rates from 12.72 to 8.52 per bag was issued on September 24 and the district officials failed to address their issue forcing them to go on a strike.

Jang Bahadur Yadav, district president of the Mandi Mazdoor Sangh, said the government should accept their demands so that procurement can be started in the mandis in Karnal district.

Karnal Mandi Sachiv Chander Parkash said preparations to start procurement from Friday have been made and all issues will soon be sorted.

