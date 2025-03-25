Kashi sees record 40K crore dev in 8 years under Yogi: Dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh, which used to be a BIMARU (sick) state during the rule of the SP eight years ago, has witnessed all-round development in the last eight successful years of the present government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During these eight years, Kashi has set new records of development, with development projects worth ₹40,000 crore completed in Kashi, while projects worth ₹15,000 crore are in progress. In these years, 8 lakh government jobs were given to youths based on talent. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressing a press conference in Varanasi. (HT )

Maurya was addressing a press conference on the completion of eight years of the Uttar Pradesh government led by the BJP in the state.

Alleging that during the SP rule, goons and rioters had dominated the state eight years ago, Maurya said that under the leadership of CM Adityanath, the state was made free from crime and put on the path of rapid development. As a result, the state has seen all-round development in all directions.

In the country, 25 crore people have come above the poverty line. Out of them, 6 crore people are from Uttar Pradesh who have been lifted above the poverty line.

Mentioning the Ujjwala scheme, the deputy CM said it benefitted 1.56 crore women in the state.

Maurya also claimed that the unemployment rate, which stood at 18 percent in the state in 2016, has now come down to 2.5 percent.

Describing the Har Ghar Nal Yojana as the world’s largest scheme, he said that 2 crore 37 lakh houses in UP have been provided with water connections under the scheme.

Maurya said that in these eight years, 458 development projects related to roads, bridges, drinking water, sewerage, STP, education, health, energy, tourism, urban development, and police welfare—costing more than ₹40,536 crore—have been completed in Kashi and dedicated to the people, while projects worth ₹15,000 crore are in progress.

He also listed the projects completed and those under construction.

BJP to form government for the third time

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that even if SP, BSP and Congress all join hands and contest together, the BJP government will be formed in the state for the third time. He made this remark in response to a query during the press conference.