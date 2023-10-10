News / Cities / Others / Kerala BJP chief, 5 others asked to appear before court in election bribery case

Kerala BJP chief, 5 others asked to appear before court in election bribery case

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2023 03:48 PM IST

The court on Tuesday accepted the prosecution’s stand that all the accused must be present in court before considering the discharge plea

The Kasaragod district court on Tuesday directed Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala president K Surendran and five others to appear for hearing on October 25 in connection with the Manjeshwaram election bribery case.

BJP Kerala president K Surendran. (Photo from X.)
BJP Kerala president K Surendran. (Photo from X.)

Surendran and five other BJP leaders were booked by the crime branch on charges of threatening and bribing K Sundara, a BSP candidate in the Manjeshwaram assembly election in 2021, to persuade him to withdraw from the elections. Sundara had told the police that he was paid a bribe of 2.5 lakh and a smartphone by BJP leaders to withdraw from the contest, which he eventually did.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sundara, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, had secured 467 votes as an Independent candidate in the 2016 assembly election in which Surendran had lost by just 89 votes. It is alleged that the BJP thereby saw Sundara’s candidacy as an obstacle in the 2021 polls and persuaded him to opt out.

Surendran and the other accused skipped four earlier hearings at the district court. The accused also filed a discharge petition stating that the charges against them will not stand the scrutiny of the law.

The court on Tuesday accepted the prosecution’s stand that all the accused must be present in court before considering the discharge plea.

“The prosecution had argued that the discharge plea should be considered only after all accused appear in the court. The court has ruled that all the accused must appear on October 25,” special public prosecutor Shukkoor told reporters.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out