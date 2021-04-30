Kerala Congress candidate dies of cardiac arrest

Senior Congress leader and Nilambur assembly constituency (Malappuram) candidate V V Prakash died of a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Thursday, his family said. He was 56.

Prakash’s death came two days ahead of the counting of votes for the 140-member assembly. Polling was held in a single phase on April 6.

United Democratic Front (UDF)’s candidate from Nilambur, Prakash was pitted against sitting MLA P V Anwar, a CPI(M)-backed independent.

Prakash was a grassroots leader who rose from the ranks. He started his political career as a member of the Kerala Students Union and the Youth Congress and later became the president of the Malappuram District Congress Committee.

A good orator, Prakash was one of the main organisers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s poll campaign in Wayanad during the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the untimely demise of the leader.

“The untimely demise of Malappuram DCC president and UDF candidate in Nilambur is extremely tragic. He will be remembered as an honest and hard working member of the Congress, always ready to offer help to the people. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Gandhi said in his condolence message.

“We lost a young and hard-working public worker,” Vijayan said in his condolence note.