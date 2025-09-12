Kochi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said Kerala, which has a higher urban growth rate than the national average, is preparing to address the challenges of urbanisation. Kerala preparing to tackle ubranisation challenges: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

He was speaking after inaugurating the Urban Conclave organised by the Local Self-Government Department here as part of an effort to formulate an urban policy for the state.

The conclave is being held in Kochi on Friday and Saturday.

The chief minister said that the rapid urbanisation in Kerala needs to be closely evaluated. Though geographically smaller than many other Indian states, Kerala is among the most densely populated.

"By 2035, more than 90 per cent of Kerala’s population is expected to be urban, according to experts. Our rate of urban growth is far above the national average. All this means Kerala is becoming a state where urbanisation has to be addressed with utmost seriousness," he said.

Vijayan noted that urbanisation in the state has not been merely a by-product of industrialisation. "There are many social, economic and environmental factors intertwined with it. Long-standing trade relations with foreign countries, a peaceful atmosphere, social harmony, an extensive coastline, higher living standards, better average incomes, aspirations for improved life amenities, and climatic factors have all contributed," he said.

He said land reforms, the agrarian relations bill and eviction restrictions made ordinary people landowners, while reforms in education created an educated population. From micro and small enterprises to large industries, state support brought industries to every corner of Kerala.

"Today, Kerala is essentially a network of large cities and numerous small towns. Building on this foundation, the Left Democratic Front government that came to power in 2016 has approached urbanisation as part of the state’s overall development vision," the chief minister said.

On infrastructure, he said there were two parallel modes of intervention — one through direct government-led projects and the other through local self-government institutions. A significant share of the state’s plan funds has been devolved to local bodies.

"Further, efforts were made to address urban poverty, waste management, environmental protection and employment generation. Special initiatives were taken to uplift families identified as extremely poor. I am happy to announce that by the upcoming Kerala Piravi Day, Kerala will become a state free of extreme poverty," he said.

On employment, Vijayan said entrepreneurship promotion and skill development were being actively pursued. The ‘One Lakh Enterprises in One Year’ initiative had surpassed expectations, leading to the establishment of 3.75 lakh enterprises, the creation of 7.5 lakh jobs and ₹23,000 crore in investments.

He pointed out that the Centre had recognised the initiative, and Kerala had also achieved ‘Top Achiever’ status in Ease of Doing Business. "Our IT exports are nearing ₹1 lakh crore, and the number of startups has grown 21 times in the past nine years," he added.

To study various dimensions of urbanisation, the state government had appointed a commission of national and international experts, which has already submitted its report. Vijayan said the conclave is expected to deliberate in detail on some of its key recommendations.

Chief minister said urban flooding and water management are among the most serious global concerns. "Though Kerala is rich in water resources, many remain unused. There should be deliberations on how to rejuvenate and make them usable in our cities," he said.

Referring to emerging technologies, Vijayan said AI-driven traffic and energy systems were becoming widespread, and their benefits must be harnessed effectively. "Also, cities must have mechanisms to manage pandemics and other crises without severely impacting people. Special attention is needed to make all cities fully disability-friendly, in line with the vision of a Barrier-Free Kerala," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.