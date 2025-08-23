KV Temple Trust restarts Anna Seva, Dakshina for Dandi Sanyasis

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Saturday resumed the tradition of Anna Seva and Dakshina distribution to Dandi Sanyasis, which had been suspended due to the global corona pandemic. The KV Temple administration, divisional commissioner and others with Dandi Sanyasis in Varanasi on Saturday (HT Photo)

Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam held a meeting with Dandi Sanyasis, listened to them and relaunched the tradition.

In a press statement, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said that earlier in this context, the Dandi Sanyasis had presented their problems before the chief executive officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra. The CEO had assured to restart the Annaseva.

The statement added that after performing worship at Maa Annapurna Temple, Dandi Sanyasis were given Satvik Prasad at Annkshetra Bhawan located at Tedhinim.

With this, in the presence of CEO, deputy collector Shambhu Saran and other officials of the KV Temple administration, divisional commissioner made the formal announcement of restarting this anna service for Dandi Sanyasis.

The divisional commissioner also provided appropriate Dakshina to all the Dandi Sanyasis present and also gave the message that the income of the temple trust should be used in the service of Sanatan traditions and religious activities.

Pleased with this restarted service, the Dandi Sanyasis offered their blessings to the divisional commissioner and CEO while expressing their gratitude to the Temple Trust and the divisional commissioner.