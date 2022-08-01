Lekhpal recruitment exam: Aspirants allege foul play, create ruckus

Aspirants of lekhpal recruitment examination created a ruckus at Chetna Girls Intermediate College in Kareli area on Sunday alleging that certain centre officials were providing unfair advantage to a woman aspirant. The aspirants snatched a slip of answer key allegedly from the woman and made it viral on social media. An enquiry has been handed over to ADM (city) and SP (city) in this connection, district administration officials said.

According to reports, examination for lekhpal recruitment was going on at the centre when an aspirant allegedly noticed a woman aspirant using unfair means. The room invigilator tried to pacify him when he reported about it. However, another room invigilator supported the claims of other aspirants. Soon the aspirants snatched the woman aspirant’s admit card and the slip with an answer key.

The woman aspirant accused of using unfair means, fled the centre. Other aspirants gave a written complaint to officials demanding action into the incident.

The aspirants also alleged that a room invigilator was seen filling up a blank OMR sheet at the centre.

SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said an enquiry into the allegations has been handed over to ADM (city). Further action will be taken on the basis of the report and evidences, he added.