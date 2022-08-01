Lekhpal recruitment exam: Aspirants allege foul play, create ruckus
Aspirants of lekhpal recruitment examination created a ruckus at Chetna Girls Intermediate College in Kareli area on Sunday alleging that certain centre officials were providing unfair advantage to a woman aspirant. The aspirants snatched a slip of answer key allegedly from the woman and made it viral on social media. An enquiry has been handed over to ADM (city) and SP (city) in this connection, district administration officials said.
According to reports, examination for lekhpal recruitment was going on at the centre when an aspirant allegedly noticed a woman aspirant using unfair means. The room invigilator tried to pacify him when he reported about it. However, another room invigilator supported the claims of other aspirants. Soon the aspirants snatched the woman aspirant’s admit card and the slip with an answer key.
The woman aspirant accused of using unfair means, fled the centre. Other aspirants gave a written complaint to officials demanding action into the incident.
The aspirants also alleged that a room invigilator was seen filling up a blank OMR sheet at the centre.
SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said an enquiry into the allegations has been handed over to ADM (city). Further action will be taken on the basis of the report and evidences, he added.
Hyderabad techie rescued from valley near Dhakoba fort after 11 hours
A techie from Hyderabad – Vinod Chalpati Bagul, a solo trekker, had a lucky escape as Bagul was rescued after 11 hours from a valley near Dhakoba fort, near Junnar on Sunday. Bagul came to Murbad on Saturday evening to trek Dhakoba fort using Google Maps. From Murbad he arrived at Tokavde village at 3 pm and started trekking at Durg- Dhakoba fort with a 15 kg bag on his shoulder.
Breastfeeding awareness week: Rural women in UP show improvement on index of breastfeeding newborns
Mothers in rural areas of the state have improved on index for breastfeeding newborns on first day of birth as compared to mothers in urban areas in Uttar Pradesh. According to NFHS-IV data that was released in 2015-16, 64.9% mothers in urban areas could breastfeed their children while 68.1% mothers in rural areas did it. In NFHS-V, the data changed to 75.5% among mothers in urban areas and 82.3% for mothers in rural areas.
Peddler held in Pune, drugs worth ₹1.7 crore seized
The Pune police have arrested a 26-year-old drug peddler from Vimannagar area and seized drugs worth Rs 1.7 crore on Sunday. The accused has been identified as a resident of Sambhajinar in Amalner, Ravindra Arvind Birhade. Acting on a tip-off, a Pune police anti-narcotics cell team led by police inspector Bharat Jadhav and other officials laid a trap and found the accused in possession of mephedrone and cocaine drugs.
Woman calls fake bank customer care number, duped of ₹2.22 lakh in Pune
A 48-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 2,22,000 after she called a fake State Bank of India customer care number listed on the internet. The victim, has filed a complaint with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act, on Sunday.
Pune police rolls back Ganpati festival guidelines, mandals to meet CM on August 2
In a bid to revise the guidelines for the Ganesh festival this year, the Pune police department has rolled back their guidelines for this year's festival within three days of issuing them. While chief minister Eknath Shinde will be visiting Pune on August 2, and will hold a joint meeting with prominent Ganpati mandals at the Dagadusheth Ganpati mandal temple.
