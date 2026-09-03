Leopard involved in Mahboobnagar death trapped within 24 hours

: The forest department trapped an adult male leopard within 24 hours of the death of a 28-year-old man in a leopard attack in Mahboobnagar village under the Kakraha Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. Captured Leopard (Sourced)

Ram Singh, a resident of Mahboobnagar, died after being attacked by a wild animal around 3 am on September 1. The incident took place about 200 metres from the forest boundary.

Following the incident, forest officials rushed to the village as tension prevailed among residents. Arrangements were also made for the deceased’s post-mortem examination.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Apoorv Dixit said a scientific assessment of the site played a key role in identifying the animal involved. Deputy range officer Satyaprakash Verma examined and measured pugmarks found in the victim’s courtyard. The measurements indicated the presence of an adult leopard, after which the department launched a targeted trapping operation.

The forest team installed a cage at a strategically selected location near the incident site. The operation succeeded in less than 24 hours, safely capturing an adult male leopard. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Kakraha range forest officer. Deputy range officer Satyaprakash Verma, forester Ravindra Rao, forest guard Kapil Kumar and other field personnel played a key role in managing the tense situation, installing the cage in difficult weather conditions and safely removing the captured animal from the village, the DFO said.

The leopard is currently undergoing a veterinary examination and further assessment as per established wildlife-management protocols.