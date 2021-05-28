Living hell: HC remarks on shortage of black fungus medicine

New Delhi: “We are living this hell. Everyone is living this hell. It’s a situation where we want to help but we are helpless,” the Delhi high court said on Friday while showing its helplessness in not being able to help anyone approaching court for supply of Amphotericin-B, a medicine used for treatment of mucormycosis, commonly referred to as black fungus infection.

“This is a problem we all are facing. We are living this hell. All of us are living this hell where, despite our wanting to help everyone, we are not able to help,” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh remarked while hearing a plea by a man who had moved to the court seeking adequate supply of Amphotericin-B.

The bench, while asking the Centre to give the status of import of the medicine, said it cannot give preferential treatment to anyone while denying it to others.

“The Union of India shall place a report giving the detailed current status of the said imports. It will be considered on Monday. It has to indicate how the figure of 2.30 lakh vials was arrived at and whether there is a greater availability of the drug which could be imported,” the bench ordered after the Centre told the court that steps are being taken to procure 230,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B from six countries.

The court asked the Centre to return on May 31 with a “definite statement” on the status of these 230,000 vials.It also said that the order should have reached the country Australia, Russia, Germany, Argentina, Belgium and China, after a submission by the Centre’s counsel that the requisition was placed on May 24.

“We are running against time. If you placed the order on May 24, today it should have been here…We are only expressing our anxiety because... every hour, it is assuming a new proportion,” the bench said, adding that “the effort here is to save lives and every hour matters”.

The court was hearing two petitions seeking medicine vials for two patients admitted in Delhi hospitals. On Friday, advocate Rizwan, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the court his client’s eye had to be removed due to the shortage of the drug.

The issue of shortage was first raised by lawyer petitioner Rakesh Malhotra, in a batch of petitions, seeking better facilities on Covid-19 for the residents of the city.

The Centre, during the proceedings, informed the court that there are 14,872 patients under treatment for black fungus in the country. It said that Delhi had 423 patients even as the city government has put the figure above 600.

“Out of the sources that have been presently identified abroad, the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on May 24 has called upon ministry of external affairs (MEA) to take steps to procure 230,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B from Australia, Russia, Germany, Argentina, Belgium and China.

“MEA has also been called upon to procure 50,000 tablets of Isavuconazole. Steps in this regard are being taken by the MEA,” the Centre told the court.

It said that the domestic production of Amphotericin B has gone up from 62,000 vials per month in April to 140,000 vials in May. It is expected to reach 325,114 vials in June, the Centre said. It said the main impediment in granting more licences for manufacture of Amphotericin B injection is the worldwide shortage of the raw materials.

It said the MEA has been working on ensuring supplies of key excipients or bulking agents from sources abroad for production of Liposomal Amphotericin B (Amphonex) in India. The government added that the medicine was being imported through Mylan Labs from Gilead Inc.

Regarding medicine supplies made to Delhi, the Centre submitted that 400 vials were allocated on May 24, 300 vials on May 26 and 1,920 vials on May 27.

It said as per the tentative estimation of the joint monitoring committee under the Directorate General of Health Services, 20% of the total active Covid-19 cases are moderate to severe and may require hospitalisation. From these 20% moderate and severe cases, only one of 500 or one of 1,000 may develop mucormycosis.