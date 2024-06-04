Low enrolment threatens funding of 1068 government-aided junior high schools

The financial aid for 1068 government-aided junior high schools in Uttar Pradesh is uncertain due to a significant decline in student numbers. In some instances, the schools have less than 10 students and many in which the number of teachers surpasses that of the students in these schools. (HT FILE)

According to the report of Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal, the student count in classes 6 to 8 for the academic session 2023–24 dropped below 100 in each of these schools.

The following schools were initially added to the list of schools eligible for grants on September 7, 2006, with the condition that they maintain a minimum student count of 105. Failing to meet this requirement now puts their ongoing funding at risk, according to state primary education officials.

Taking cognisance of the fall in number of students in these schools, director (Primary Education) Pratap Singh Baghel has sent a list of these schools to the respective Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs). The missive, a copy of which is with HT, instructs them to make sure that there is an increase in student enrolments in these institutions. Schools that fail to meet the required student numbers are at risk of being removed from the list of institutions receiving the support grant from the state government.

The issue is widespread, with Prayagraj district leading the way with 46 schools having fewer than 100 students. Other affected districts include Mau (56 schools), Azamgarh (43 schools), Deoria (35 schools), Agra (31 schools), Ambedkar Nagar (33 schools), Auraiya (33 schools), Ballia (30 schools), Varanasi (26 schools), Aligarh (9 schools), and Amethi (6 schools). Only four districts have government-aided schools all having the number of students exceeding 100.

In some instances, the schools have less than 10 students and many in which the number of teachers surpasses that of the students in these schools.

For instance, Upper Primary School Budhau Baba in Cholapur block, Varanasi, has just one student and two teachers. Narayan Montessori School in Mishrikh, Sitapur, has four students and one teacher; Jai Hind Junior High School in Nagal, Saharanpur, has seven students and one teacher; and Sarvodaya Junior High School in Sataon, Rae Bareli, has one student enrolled against three teachers in the school. Additionally, Balika Junior High School in Rasoolpur and Lal Surya Pratap Upper Primary School in Kaurihar, Prayagraj, have no students at all in the schools.